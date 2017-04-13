'It's clear radical economic transformation will be opposed'

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma believes recent anti-Zuma marches were merely to oppose government's radical economic transformation agenda.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reacted to the marches against President Jacob Zuma, saying for the first time banks closed their business and allowed employees to march because they are against radical economic transformation.

Dlamini-Zuma was addressing the ANC cadre Assembly in the Free State, where the party's national and provincial leaders are explaining to party members the current political developments in the country.

Following the marches against the president last week and on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma believes people took to the streets merely to oppose government's radical economic transformation agenda which is championed by the president.

“It’s the first time I hear of banks allowing people to go out onto the streets and close the banks. It’s clear that radical economic transformation is going to be opposed.”

She says those marching must know they will not dictate to the ANC how to elect and remove its leaders.

“We are not going to have presidents that are elected through the streets when we have a Constitution that says how we should elect.”

She says the opposition must know they can't run this country through the streets and courts.

DLAMINI-ZUMA BACKS GIGABA IN NEW ROLE

MeanwhileDlamini-Zuma has put her weight behind Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba as he works to reassure investors and ratings agencies that the country is on the right path, following the recent credit downgrades.

She says the ANC will ensure the economy absorbs more black people.

“Why is the finance sector so crucial? The finance sector is the commanding height of the economy. If you don’t control the finance sector, you can’t control the economy. So where are we in the commanding heights of the economy?”

Speaking at a meeting with South African investors at Parliament on Thursday, Gigaba said the government would try to convince Moody’s that it is willing to continue on the course of fiscal discipline and reduce the country’s debt that was unveiled by former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in the February budget.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)