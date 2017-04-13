Helen Zille charged over tweets on colonialism

The DA says a series of comments made by the Western Cape premier following her original tweets on colonialism will form part of the case against her.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has been formally charged for bringing the Democratic Alliance (DA) into disrepute over her tweets regarding colonialism.

The party’s federal executive earlier this month agreed Zille has a prima facie case to answer to.

She will remain in her position during the disciplinary action.

The DA says a series of comments made by Zille following her original tweets on colonialism will form part of the case against her.

It says this exacerbated the matter.

Following a working visit to Singapore and Japan last month, Zille tweeted that colonialism carried some benefits and was not all bad.

She subsequently apologised, saying she was not defending colonialism or apartheid.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has distanced himself and the party from Zille’s utterances.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)