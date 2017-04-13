Gupta family undecided on legal action against cartoonist Zapiro - lawyer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
Go

Gupta family undecided on legal action against cartoonist Zapiro - lawyer

In the cartoon, Jacob Zuma can be seen giving one of the Gupta brothers the go ahead to rape a woman dressed in the South African flag.

FILE: South African political cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro. Picture: AFP.
FILE: South African political cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro. Picture: AFP.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer representing the Gupta family says they are yet to decide if they will be taking any legal action against cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro for his latest image.

In the cartoon, President Jacob Zuma can be seen giving one of the Gupta brothers the go ahead to rape a woman dressed in the South African flag.

ANN7 and New Age Editor in Chief Moegsien Williams, State Security Minister David Mahlobo and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini are also depicted in the cartoon, holding down the woman.

Attorney Gert van der Merwe says the metaphor used is disgusting.

“We’ve not decided on a way forward. I can tell you that my part is that freedom of speech and freedom of expression and the freedom journalists enjoy should be protected.

“And having that and a situation where a right to privacy and not to be defamed, all those of those need to be balanced properly and then we can take a decision from there.”

LISTEN: Lastest Zapiro cartoon sparks outrage

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA