Gupta family undecided on legal action against cartoonist Zapiro - lawyer

JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer representing the Gupta family says they are yet to decide if they will be taking any legal action against cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro for his latest image.

In the cartoon, President Jacob Zuma can be seen giving one of the Gupta brothers the go ahead to rape a woman dressed in the South African flag.

ANN7 and New Age Editor in Chief Moegsien Williams, State Security Minister David Mahlobo and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini are also depicted in the cartoon, holding down the woman.

Attorney Gert van der Merwe says the metaphor used is disgusting.

“We’ve not decided on a way forward. I can tell you that my part is that freedom of speech and freedom of expression and the freedom journalists enjoy should be protected.

“And having that and a situation where a right to privacy and not to be defamed, all those of those need to be balanced properly and then we can take a decision from there.”

