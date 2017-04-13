Gigaba calls meeting on nuclear build programme

The Finance Minister says he has called a meeting with Eskom and the relevant ministers to discuss and get clarity on the nuclear build programme.

CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called a meeting with the Ministers of Energy and Public Enterprises to discuss the government’s nuclear build programme.

Gigaba was answering journalists’ questions after briefing local investors at Parliament.

The Finance Minister says Eskom has yet to brief him on its nuclear plans.

“In actual fact, I myself have decided to call a meeting with the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Public Enterprises to discuss that programme.”

Gigaba says he’s aware that Treasury, together with the Department of Energy, has done extensive work on the feasibility of the project.

“So I have to be briefed by the department, meet with my colleagues and then decide on our way forward.”

Asked about the Financial Intelligence Centre Act Amendment Bill, which is sitting in President Jacob Zuma’s in-tray, Gigaba says the legislation – which is aimed at curbing money laundering and other financial crimes – will be signed into law by the president “at the right time”.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)