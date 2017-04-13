De Lille: City of CT spent over R90m on Imizamo Yethu re-blocking process

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said she has declared the area a local state of disaster following the biggest shack fire in the city last month.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has spent more than R90 million on a re-blocking process in Imizamo Yethu that’s set to continue for the next few months.

On Wednesday, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said she has declared the area a local state of disaster following the biggest shack fire in the city last month.

This will enable the City to speed up its procurement processes and make more funds readily available for relief efforts.

Four people lost their lives and thousands were left homeless after their homes were destroyed in the blaze.

De Lille and her officials will now be tackling the massive re-blocking project in areas affected by last month’s fire, bit by bit.

Displaced residents will stay in temporary relocation areas in Hout Bay, until they can be moved a few hundred at a time, onto sites that have been completely redesigned.

De Lille says they have hit unexpected difficulties with the super blocking project which has cost the City about R92 million.

“The area is very mountainous, rocky, stones and we underestimated the time that it will take to re-block.”

The City adds other costs, like installing electricity and relief efforts for displaced residents have amounted to more than R44 million.

