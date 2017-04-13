'Cabinet reshuffle was rational & downgrades based on speculation'
President Jacob Zuma makes these arguments in papers in the UDM’s ConCourt bid for a secret vote on the pending motion of no confidence against him.
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma has defended his Cabinet reshuffle as “rational” and says rating agencies’ decision to downgrade South Africa were based on speculation on the possible consequences of his decision.
Zuma makes the arguments in papers in the UDM’s Constitutional Court bid for a secret vote on the pending motion of no confidence against him.
Zuma and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete filed their answering affidavits on Thursday.
Mbete says in her papers that while she’s not personally opposed to a secret ballot, it is not within her powers to grant this.
Zuma says ratings agencies’ concerns that his Cabinet reshuffle would lead to a shift in economic policy are not “based on any fact”.
He says the Constitution requires that Cabinet develops policy as a collective and that rating agencies' worries are “informed by a misconception of what the Constitution requires”.
Zuma says he has the power to appoint and fire ministers and that his reshuffle was done for “rational purposes”.
In his affidavit, Zuma also denies that the purpose of the motion of no confidence will be undermined if MPs cannot vote in secret.
He says the UDM is asking the court to deny the ANC the benefits of its majority in the house because the motion cannot succeed without ANC support.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.