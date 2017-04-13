ANC in Parliament praises Ramatlhodi for ‘selfless service’
Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has resigned his seat as a Member of Parliament (MP).
PARLIAMENT - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has praised former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi for his “selfless service” as a public representative.
Ramatlhodi has resigned his seat as a Member of Parliament (MP).
He is the fourth minister sacked by President Jacob Zuma in his recent Cabinet reshuffle to do so.
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says Ramatlhodi served as a minister and an MP with “absolute distinction”.
Ramatlhodi follows axed Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas out of Parliament.
Ramatlhodi, who was premier of Limpopo before becoming an MP, remains a member of the party’s National Executive Committee.
He served as Mineral Resources Minister before being replaced by Mosebenzi Zwane in a previous reshuffle when he was redeployed to oversee the Department of Public Service and Administration.
