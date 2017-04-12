Zuma ‘not bothered by people calling him names’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Zuma ‘not bothered by people calling him names’

President Zuma has received support from senior ANC leaders as well as Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at his birthday celebration.

President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mandela Zuma greet supporters at his 75th birthday celebration in Soweto. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mandela Zuma greet supporters at his 75th birthday celebration in Soweto. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An emboldened President Jacob Zuma has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters that he’s not bothered by people calling him names.

President Zuma told supporters not to concern themselves with criticism by opposition parties, as that is the job of the opposition.

The president has been speaking at his 75th birthday celebration, hosted by the ANC in Kliptown, Soweto on Wednesday evening.

Zuma has received support from senior ANC leaders as well as Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at the celebration, despite growing calls for him to step down.

The ANC is hosting the event on the same day that thousands of opposition supporters marched on the Union Buildings, calling for Zuma to resign.

Zuma thanked the party for hosting the birthday celebration for him, saying he is shocked the party did this for him.

“I thank the ANC for making my birthday a special day by organising this event.”

On the marches last week and on Wednesday, the president told supporters not to worry when people call on him to step down, saying he has seen many things in his life and has been hated and called names and he is not moved.

“Those rich people… they’ve been hating for a while now. They’re not my friends and will never be my friends.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA