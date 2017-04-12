Zuma ‘not bothered by people calling him names’
President Zuma has received support from senior ANC leaders as well as Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at his birthday celebration.
JOHANNESBURG - An emboldened President Jacob Zuma has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters that he’s not bothered by people calling him names.
President Zuma told supporters not to concern themselves with criticism by opposition parties, as that is the job of the opposition.
The president has been speaking at his 75th birthday celebration, hosted by the ANC in Kliptown, Soweto on Wednesday evening.
Zuma has received support from senior ANC leaders as well as Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at the celebration, despite growing calls for him to step down.
#ZumaBirthday Zuma tells supporters "Mandela was attacked, Mbeki was attacked, don't mInd these opposition parties" CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017
The ANC is hosting the event on the same day that thousands of opposition supporters marched on the Union Buildings, calling for Zuma to resign.
Zuma thanked the party for hosting the birthday celebration for him, saying he is shocked the party did this for him.
“I thank the ANC for making my birthday a special day by organising this event.”
On the marches last week and on Wednesday, the president told supporters not to worry when people call on him to step down, saying he has seen many things in his life and has been hated and called names and he is not moved.
“Those rich people… they’ve been hating for a while now. They’re not my friends and will never be my friends.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
