Zuma joins supporters for his 75th birthday celebration

Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered at the Walter Sisulu Square, saying they are there to express their support for President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma arrived in Kliptown, Soweto, for his 75th birthday celebration.

Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) supporters have gathered at the Walter Sisulu Square, saying they are there to express their support for him.

President Zuma arrived with his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma to a resounding welcome from supporters.

#ZumaBirthday WATCH reaction as President arrives for his birthday celebrations. CM pic.twitter.com/4Vw0ompqSb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

Earlier, ANC deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte said she is happy ordinary party members are in Kliptown to enjoy the day with the president.

“Ordinary people from Soweto and other parts of the country came out to wish the president a happy birthday.”

She has wished the president strength during what she says is a trying time.

“I wish him strength in this trying time. He’s given us good leadership and direction on how we must tackle the junk status in our country.”

The president danced as supporters sand songs in support for him.

#ZumaBirthday this is were event is taking place. CM pic.twitter.com/pjgTC7KRok — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)