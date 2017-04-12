Popular Topics
Zuma joins supporters for his 75th birthday celebration

Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered at the Walter Sisulu Square, saying they are there to express their support for President Jacob Zuma.

President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mandela Zuma greet supporters at his 75th birthday celebration in Soweto. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mandela Zuma greet supporters at his 75th birthday celebration in Soweto. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma arrived in Kliptown, Soweto, for his 75th birthday celebration.

Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) supporters have gathered at the Walter Sisulu Square, saying they are there to express their support for him.

President Zuma arrived with his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma to a resounding welcome from supporters.

Earlier, ANC deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte said she is happy ordinary party members are in Kliptown to enjoy the day with the president.

“Ordinary people from Soweto and other parts of the country came out to wish the president a happy birthday.”

She has wished the president strength during what she says is a trying time.

“I wish him strength in this trying time. He’s given us good leadership and direction on how we must tackle the junk status in our country.”

The president danced as supporters sand songs in support for him.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

