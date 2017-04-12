WC education, Equal Education in court over school eviction

The lobby group wants the eviction of Grootkraal Primary School to be blocked and it is calling on the WC Education to expropriate the land instead.

CAPE TOWN – While Equal Education continues to oppose an eviction court order for a primary school situated in a farming community near Oudtshoorn, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the school is built on private land.

Equal Education along with Grootkraal residents on Wednesday picketed outside the Western Cape High Court, where the eviction case is currently being heard.

The lobby group wants the eviction to be blocked and is calling on the WCED to expropriate the land instead.

The department's Jessica Shelver says the owner of the land on which Grootkraal Primary School is situated gave the department notice in 2010 already to vacate the premises by the following year.

“Grootkraal’s school governing body appealed the relocation and succeeded in attaining a court order in July 2011 to delay the move. The order instructed the department to try and negotiate a new lease - which the department did, making offers that were considerably more than other schools that are on private land in the area.”