WC education, Equal Education in court over school eviction
The lobby group wants the eviction of Grootkraal Primary School to be blocked and it is calling on the WC Education to expropriate the land instead.
CAPE TOWN – While Equal Education continues to oppose an eviction court order for a primary school situated in a farming community near Oudtshoorn, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the school is built on private land.
Equal Education along with Grootkraal residents on Wednesday picketed outside the Western Cape High Court, where the eviction case is currently being heard.
The lobby group wants the eviction to be blocked and is calling on the WCED to expropriate the land instead.
The department's Jessica Shelver says the owner of the land on which Grootkraal Primary School is situated gave the department notice in 2010 already to vacate the premises by the following year.
“Grootkraal’s school governing body appealed the relocation and succeeded in attaining a court order in July 2011 to delay the move. The order instructed the department to try and negotiate a new lease - which the department did, making offers that were considerably more than other schools that are on private land in the area.”
More in Local
-
Zuma ‘not bothered by people calling him names’
-
1 killed, 2 injured in WC accident
-
Bathabile Dlamini: We’ll continue to defend Zuma
-
Opposition parties dispel claims junk status only affects rich, white people
-
SACCI: Commuters might carry unaffordable wage hike
-
No end in sight for national bus strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.