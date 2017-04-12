Taxi drivers coining it following bus strike

There were long queues of frustrated commuters at the Bellville taxi rank earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town minibus taxi operators experienced a busy afternoon due to the nationwide bus driver strike.

The bus drivers are demanding a 12% increase, while employers are offering 7.5%.

The parties were meeting at the bargaining council.

There were long queues of frustrated commuters at the Bellville taxi rank earlier on Wednesday.

This was in stark contrast to the empty bus terminus at the transport hub.

Commuters may be unhappy with the inconvenience caused by the strike, but business is booming for taxi operators.

One taxi driver said: “We did try to ask passengers how they feel, and they are early because of the taxis.”

Another said: “Usually this time is not busy but now it is. From this morning.”

Earlier, taxi drivers told Eyewitness News they've already made their targets for the day.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)