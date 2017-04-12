SACP: Mapaila gun incident an attempt at repeating Hani assassination
Images of a man appearing to point a gun at Solly Mapaila at a ceremony commemorating Chris Hani emerged on Wednesday morning. The SACP says the man's motive is clear.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it believes images of a man appearing to point a gun during Monday’s ceremony to commemorate Chris Hani show that there was an attempt to threaten or intimidate its second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.
The image emerged on Wednesday morning after Mapaila was booed when he arrived at the ceremony on Monday.
President Jacob Zuma was at the event at the time, but left just after speaking and before the party’s deputy general secretary was due to speak.
The SACP says it believes that the people it calls thugs who wanted to commit violence wanted to repeat the assassination of Hani on the same day has he was killed in 1993.
Mapaila says the motive of this man is very clear.
“It was meant to either intimidate or shoot at me when I was speaking on behalf of the SACP at the event that was organised. It was completely unacceptable.”
WATCH: A clip posted by News24 shows the suspected gunman
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
