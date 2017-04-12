Powerball results: Tuesday 11 April 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday 11 April are as follows:

PowerBall: 14, 18, 24, 27, 38 Powerball: 18

PowerBall Plus: 15, 33, 35, 44, 45 Powerball: 18

