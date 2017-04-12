Police on scene as thousands expected at anti-Zuma march
The march is a show of solidarity between seven opposition political parties against President Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people are expected to converge on Church Square in Pretoria ahead of an anti-Zuma march to the Union Buildings.
The march is a show of solidarity between seven opposition political parties against President Jacob Zuma.
A few dozen Economic Freedom Fighters supporters are dancing in front of one of the party’s stages with music blaring since early this morning.
#DayofAction Church Square. BB pic.twitter.com/9ASBPpgf4K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017
Despite spending the night here, it appears the energy of these fighters has not been depleted.
#DayofAction Church Square numbers growing. BB pic.twitter.com/odE2TRLzuL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017
Food stalls have been setup on the square to feed the thousands of people expected to gather here in the next few hours.
#DayOfAction Church Square. BB pic.twitter.com/0DFOt7z3PE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017
The police’s public order unit has already been deployed and are watching from a distance.
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said he expects the march to go smoothly, however, he warned lawlessness will not be tolerated.
#DayOfAction Church Square. BB pic.twitter.com/ZzfRQV2CRc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
