Police on scene as thousands expected at anti-Zuma march

The march is a show of solidarity between seven opposition political parties against President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people are expected to converge on Church Square in Pretoria ahead of an anti-Zuma march to the Union Buildings.

A few dozen Economic Freedom Fighters supporters are dancing in front of one of the party’s stages with music blaring since early this morning.

Despite spending the night here, it appears the energy of these fighters has not been depleted.

Food stalls have been setup on the square to feed the thousands of people expected to gather here in the next few hours.

The police’s public order unit has already been deployed and are watching from a distance.

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said he expects the march to go smoothly, however, he warned lawlessness will not be tolerated.

