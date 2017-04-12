Opposition parties: Zuma has not served the people

Opposition parties have expressed a unified voice calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

PRETORIA - Leaders of political parties and organisations have been addressing thousands of people gathered at the Union Buildings, telling President Jacob Zuma that he and his government have not served the people.

Opposition parties have expressed a unified voice calling for the president to step down.

The United Democratic Movement's Tebogo Malema says Wednesday is Zuma’s final day in office.

“We’ll mobilise and work together with all opposition parties to make sure that we root out these chameleons.”

Save SA's Themba Masango says Wednesday's march is not about differences in political ideology.

“As a single society we’re here today in support of all our political parties, we may not all agree on political ideology, but we agree on this one point… that Zuma must fall.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa says South Africans can't stand idle as the nation is led into the dark.

He says people should not be misled by those claiming junk status is a blessing in disguise.

The United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa says South Africans must unite, irrespective of political affiliation, in order to solve the country's problems.

Congress of the People's Mosioua Lekota quoted from the Constitution, saying South Africa belongs to all who live in it - black and white.

This was among the central messages that this is not a racist march, but a gathering of South Africans from all walks of life who are concerned about the state of the country.

#DayofAction As more people make their way to the Union Buildings. MK pic.twitter.com/wfF1ywTiMm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

The Economic Freedom Fighters's Dali Mpofu says this is not an anti- ANC march.

“This is about the removal of Zuma. All these parties here are democratic parties. We know that the ANC won the elections in 2014 and they’re going to lose in 2019.”

Holomisa says Zuma needs to listen to the thousands of South Africans who all agree on this.

