Opposition parties dispel claims junk status only affects rich, white people

PRETORIA - Opposition parties have urged South Africans not to believe those who are saying that junk status only affects the rich and white people.

While President Jacob Zuma celebrates his 75th birthday in Kliptown, thousands marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, where they demanded that Zuma steps down.

Opposition party leaders say while they disagree ideologically; they can agree that the president is not worthy of a seat in the highest office in the land.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said: “While we’re united we’ll never be defeated by an illiterate president.”

Malema took the time to dispel comments made by some in the governing party about junk status.

“The ANC is misleading you when they say this issue is an issue of white people. It’s not an issue of white people alone, it’s an issue that’s going to hit the pocket of the poorest man on the street.”

He then gave examples of how exactly South Africa’s junk status will directly affect the poor, speaking in Sepedi.

Agreeing with him was Democratic Alliance national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsheke.

Party leaders say they will remain united in calling for Zuma to go.

