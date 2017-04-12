Opposition parties: Anti-Zuma march not racist

Opposition parties have dismissed critics’ claims that the anti-Zuma march was racist and aimed at defending the interests of white people.

Thousands of people from all walks of life marched to the Union Buildings where they called on President Jacob Zuma to step down, saying he is no longer fit to be president.

Agang SA’s Andries Tlouamma told the crowd that opposition parties must unite against President Zuma.

“As long as we’re united as opposition parties and civil society we’re going to achieve our goal. We must also emphasise that this is not a racist march, it’s a march of all concerned South Africans.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile van Damme says the critics tried but failed to divide those who had marched against Zuma.

“Looking out today I see South Africans of all races and every single party.”

The thousands of people adhered to the call for discipline and peacefully dispersed after the speeches.

