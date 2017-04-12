Gauteng MEC: Police probing satanic links in Soweto boy's murder

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has urged community members to allow police to do their work instead of taking the law into their own hands.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says authorities are investigating possible satanic links and drug abuse in the murder of a five-year-old boy in Orlando East, Soweto.

Tinyiko Mongwe was stabbed to death by a 21-year-old man while playing with friends on Monday.

Residents claim the alleged murderer drank the child’s blood as part of a satanic ritual.

Nkosi-Malobane has urged community members to allow police to do their work instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Some of the societal problems is drug abuse and alcohol and that might have contributed to the situation that we’re in. In terms of the satanic involvement, that’s part of the investigation and if there was Satanism involved, it will definitely be made public.”

