Mbete postpones debate on Zuma motion of no confidence

This follows the DA, whose leader tabled the motion, made official request to reschedule the 18 April debate, while the UDM and EFF made their requests on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has decided to postpone the debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

This follows the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) official request to reschedule the 18 April debate.

On Tuesday, the United Democratic Movement and Economic Freedom Fighters requested Mbete to postpone the debate after the Constitutional Court issued dates for parties in the matter to file relevant documents.

The postponement of the motion will be referred to the National Assembly Programme Committee for its consideration after the constituency period.

The committee will be requested to reflect on the implications of the postponement of the motion of no confidence on the programme of the House.