Jhb taxi operators struggle to cope with stranded commuters
A nationwide strike by bus drivers has left thousands of commuters stranded.
JOHANNESBURG - Taxi operators in Johannesburg say although they welcome the huge numbers of bus commuters using their services on Wednesday, they are taking strain.
A nationwide strike by bus drivers has left thousands of commuters stranded.
Trade unions National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) declared a strike on Tuesday, after months of negotiations with employers.
They're demanding increases above 10%, while bus operators are offering 7.5%.
Over 500,000 bus commuters across the country have been forced to find other means of getting to their respective destinations.
A taxi driver in Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg says he’s seen a lot of these commuters change to taxis on Wednesday.
“It’s too much… there are a lot of people. This strike is causing problems for us.”
He says they expect more people to need transport on Wednesday night.
Numsa says they’ve been called back to the negotiation table by the bus employers in an effort to resolve the deadlock.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Bus strike to continue after Numsa rejects latest wage offer
-
[WATCH] Tens of thousands march for Zuma's resignation
-
Taxi drivers coining it following bus strike
-
Opposition parties: Anti-Zuma march not racist
-
Parliament postpones debate on Zuma motion of no confidence
-
Zuma ‘not bothered' by people calling him names
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.