Jhb taxi operators struggle to cope with stranded commuters

A nationwide strike by bus drivers has left thousands of commuters stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi operators in Johannesburg say although they welcome the huge numbers of bus commuters using their services on Wednesday, they are taking strain.

A nationwide strike by bus drivers has left thousands of commuters stranded.

Trade unions National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) declared a strike on Tuesday, after months of negotiations with employers.

They're demanding increases above 10%, while bus operators are offering 7.5%.

Over 500,000 bus commuters across the country have been forced to find other means of getting to their respective destinations.

A taxi driver in Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg says he’s seen a lot of these commuters change to taxis on Wednesday.

“It’s too much… there are a lot of people. This strike is causing problems for us.”

He says they expect more people to need transport on Wednesday night.

Numsa says they’ve been called back to the negotiation table by the bus employers in an effort to resolve the deadlock.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)