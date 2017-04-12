Cosatu says it won’t join Zuma birthday celebration

The African National Congress is expected to celebrate President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday in Kliptown on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to celebrate President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday in Kliptown on Wednesday afternoon.

But Congress of South African Trade Unions says it will not be part of the festivities but wishes the president well.

The trade union's Sizwe Pamla says: “We wish him well as a cadre of our movement on his birthday, but as workers we have bigger fish to dry. We are preparing for a major celebration.”

Last week the union said it no longer had faith in Zuma's leadership and called for his resignation.

The union joined the South African Communist Party, civil society groups and ANC stalwarts in calling for the president to resign.

Cosatu has blamed the president for a decision by Standard & Poor’s Global to downgrade the country's credit rating to junk status.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)