DA to request postponement of debate on motion against Zuma

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will officially be requesting a postponement of next Tuesday's debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

On Wednesday, Speaker Baleka Mbete said she could only consider a request by the DA, because that's where the request originated.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters had on Tuesday asked the speaker to postpone the motion to allow a Constitutional Court bid for a secret vote to unfold.

Mbete says she has no power to withdraw the motion and that according to the rules of the National Assembly, this can only be done by the person who tabled it – in this case, DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

While the DA's chief whip John Steenhuisen is disputing this interpretation of the rules, the party still plans to comply.

“We supported the postponement yesterday, given that the Speaker is now saying the movers of the motion must do it, we are officially doing it.

Mbete has until noon on Thursday to respond to the UDM's application for a secret vote on the no confidence debate.

