Mashaba's fight to be reinstated as Bafana coach continues
The latest hearing, which was meant to end on Tuesday, was inconclusive as Safa CEO Dennis Mumble had to leave the country and could not testify.
JOHANNESBURG - The legal battle between Shakes Mashaba and the South African Football Association (Safa) will continue for three more days, with the new date set for 22 May.
Mashaba is still fighting for reinstatement to the Bafana Bafana job, despite Safa looking for his replacement.
His lawyer, Claudio Bollo, says they will not back down from trying to get the coach's job back.
“Your primary claim is for reinstatement unless you decide to not go for that and seek compensation. Our primary claim remains reinstatement which is effectively specific performance of that employment contract.”
Bollo says the coach could get full compensation for his sacking.
“The CMMA has a limit of 12 months on compensation, but as you might know and recall, the coach had 18 months to go. In theory, he could be awarded the full 12 months by the CMMA as an alternative to reinstatement. He could also go to another court and seek a further six months.”
He adds that they have tried to find an agreement outside of the hearing.
“We have done that and the commissioner has encouraged us to do that. Regrettably, one loses a bit of time in the actual hearing, because if you take an hour or two to talk about a possible settlement off the record, you lose time with witnesses. We have done that. I can’t say that Safa hasn’t been committed to that, it would be unfair.”
Bollo went on to say that they're confident of winning but not overly confident.
“I don’t want to be misunderstood, but I said from the start that we have a good case. Any good case can, unfortunately, be lost. One has to be respectful and always take heed of what the other person is arguing.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
