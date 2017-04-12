Bathabile Dlamini: We’ll continue to defend Zuma

The ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini was giving her message of support at Zuma's 75th birthday celebrations organised by the ANC in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - African Nation Congress Women's League (ANCWL) President Bathabile Dlamini says they will not change their minds about supporting President Jacob Zuma and they’ll continue to defend him.

Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered in Kliptown for the celebration, saying they are there to defend the president.

Speaking in isiZulu, Dlamini expressed support for President Zuma, saying no one will stop the ANCWL from defending the president.

#ZumaBirthday ANCWL Pres Bathabile Dlamini "President you have connected country with your infectious smile" CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

“We’ll defend the president because when you defend the president you’re also defending the ANC. When you defend the ANC… you’re defending an organisation that was formed by all South Africans who were fighting against the apartheid government.”

She also went further to say she doesn't understand why white people are marching against the president calling him a thief, saying that it's them that stole the land from black people.

“Stealing and corruption is nothing new to them. They stole our land and now they’re the ones branding us thieves.”

The Women's League presented an ANC branded blanket to the president as a gift, thanking him for his bravery in 'this difficult time'.

#ZumaBirthday Dlamini "We want the land president, we are with you" CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2017

