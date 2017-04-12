Bathabile Dlamini: We’ll continue to defend Zuma

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bathabile Dlamini: We’ll continue to defend Zuma

The ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini was giving her message of support at Zuma's 75th birthday celebrations organised by the ANC in Soweto.

The Women's League presented an ANC branded blanket to President Jacob Zuma as a gift, thanking him for his bravery in this difficult time. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
The Women's League presented an ANC branded blanket to President Jacob Zuma as a gift, thanking him for his bravery in this difficult time. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African Nation Congress Women's League (ANCWL) President Bathabile Dlamini says they will not change their minds about supporting President Jacob Zuma and they’ll continue to defend him.

Dlamini was giving her message of support at Zuma's 75th birthday celebrations organised by the ANC in Soweto.

Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered in Kliptown for the celebration, saying they are there to defend the president.

Speaking in isiZulu, Dlamini expressed support for President Zuma, saying no one will stop the ANCWL from defending the president.

“We’ll defend the president because when you defend the president you’re also defending the ANC. When you defend the ANC… you’re defending an organisation that was formed by all South Africans who were fighting against the apartheid government.”

She also went further to say she doesn't understand why white people are marching against the president calling him a thief, saying that it's them that stole the land from black people.

“Stealing and corruption is nothing new to them. They stole our land and now they’re the ones branding us thieves.”

The Women's League presented an ANC branded blanket to the president as a gift, thanking him for his bravery in 'this difficult time'.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA