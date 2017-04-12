Axed Minister Ramatlhodi resigns as MP

Former Public Service Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi is the fourth casualty of President Zuma's Cabinet Reshuffle to have resigned as a Member of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The sacked Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, has resigned his seat as an MP.

The office of the ANC Chief Whip says his resignation is with effect from the end of March.

Ramatlhodi is the fourth casualty of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle to resign their seat in Parliament.

Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi served as Mineral Resources Minister before he was replaced in 2015 by Mosebenzi Zwane in a previous reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma and redeployed to the Public Service and Administration portfolio.

His resignation as an MP follows that of former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Ramathlodi was the premier of Limpopo before becoming an MP.

The ANC chief whip’s office says Ramathlodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of South Africa, the leadership and membership of the ANC as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years of his membership in Parliament.

Ramatlhodi told EWN last week, that he believes the country is at a crossroads and that he will focus his attention on his work as an NEC member.