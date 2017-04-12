1 killed, 2 injured in WC accident

Emergency staff were on scene and a portion of the N2 remained closed to traffic as a result of the accident.

CAPE TOWN – A motorist has been killed and two others injured during a collision between four cars on the N2 Highway at the Stilbaai offramp.

Western Cape traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Apparently a light motor vehicle and an LDV were involved in a head-on collision and another two vehicles also collided with the two. The road is still closed to traffic due to this bad accident.”