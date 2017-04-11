UDM granted access to argue secret vote in no confidence motion
The Constitutional Court granted the UDM direct access to argue for a secret vote in Parliament on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
CAPE TOWN - Leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa has welcomed a decision by the Constitutional Court granting the party direct access to argue a case for a secret vote in Parliament next week on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
Speaker Baleka Mbete last week rejected a request from the party for a secret ballot, saying it was not in line with the Constitution, nor the rules of the Assembly.
But Holomisa believes the current state of the country will sway the highest court in the land.
An attempt by Agang in 2015 for a secret vote on a debate of no confidence failed in the Western Cape High Court.
The UDM has now gone directly to the Constitutional Court and it’s agreed to hear their case.
Holomisa has welcomed the decision.
“There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that the judges might have read those papers and concluded that there is prima facie which can be argued in court.”
No date has yet been set for the hearing, but UDM lawyer Eric Mabuza says options have been presented to the parties involved.
“The parties have been given an opportunity to file their opposing papers as well as responding papers.”
The matter will have to be decided within the next week if the vote is to continue on its scheduled date of next Tuesday afternoon.
