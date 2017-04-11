Task team aimed at improving SA’s investment status to be set up

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Task team aimed at improving SA’s investment status to be set up

Fedusa, Cyril Ramaphosa and business leaders say plans have been made to pave a way forward.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says a meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and business leaders has ended with an agreement to set up a task team aimed at improving the country’s investment status.

Rating agencies Fitch and S&P Global have downgraded South Africa to junk status following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

A special national economic development and labour council meeting held in Johannesburg on Tuesday was convened to address the national crisis.

Fedusa’s Dennis George says plans have been made to pave a way forward.

“We will continue with the programme we started to design when Pravin Gordhan was the minister of finance ... The issue of one million jobs for young people with low skills and the investor roadshows, so we can continue to strengthen the engagement with ratings agencies to brief them on a specific development happening in the country.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA