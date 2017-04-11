SJC could have a shot at halting upgrades to Muizenberg police station

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

SJC could have a shot at halting upgrades to Muizenberg police station

The SAPS has put in a request to upgrade and extend the police station in Muizenberg at the tune of R100 million.

The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
The police flag outside the Welkom police station. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) could be headed to court in an attempt to halt the construction of a multi-million rand police station in Muizenberg.

Public Works has confirmed the SAPS has put in a request to upgrade and extend the police station in Muizenberg at the tune of R100 million.

Activists from the civil society lobby group picketed outside the police's provincial headquarters in Green Point to oppose the proposed move.

Nyanga had 279 murders in one financial year according to the latest crimes stats, but Muizenberg had only 27. Yet, claims the SJC, it is getting better police resources.

The SJC has rejected the police's plan to upgrade the Muizenberg police station.

The organisation’s Chumile Sali says it plans more action against the move.

“We are also opting for a legal route to interdict the construction of this police station. As the SJC, we will be discussing this internally.”

Sali says the SJC will also be mobilising Muizenberg residents to oppose the plan because the price tag is indefensible.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA