SJC could have a shot at halting upgrades to Muizenberg police station
The SAPS has put in a request to upgrade and extend the police station in Muizenberg at the tune of R100 million.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) could be headed to court in an attempt to halt the construction of a multi-million rand police station in Muizenberg.
Public Works has confirmed the SAPS has put in a request to upgrade and extend the police station in Muizenberg at the tune of R100 million.
Activists from the civil society lobby group picketed outside the police's provincial headquarters in Green Point to oppose the proposed move.
Nyanga had 279 murders in one financial year according to the latest crimes stats, but Muizenberg had only 27. Yet, claims the SJC, it is getting better police resources.
The SJC has rejected the police's plan to upgrade the Muizenberg police station.
The organisation’s Chumile Sali says it plans more action against the move.
“We are also opting for a legal route to interdict the construction of this police station. As the SJC, we will be discussing this internally.”
Sali says the SJC will also be mobilising Muizenberg residents to oppose the plan because the price tag is indefensible.
#PoliceResources SJC's Chumile Sali: R100 million for a police station, why? Are they also putting in a fire pool? XK pic.twitter.com/vBZovzOUWb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2017
The SJC it is illogical to upgrade a station and deploy more #PoliceResources to an area with less crime than Nyanga or Khayelitsha. XK pic.twitter.com/SMdq5NBcF9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2017
#PoliceResources The SJC is also opposing the upgrades to the Muizenberg police station which will apparently cost millions. XK pic.twitter.com/TbXpgIWuCM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
