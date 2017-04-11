Santaco urges Transport Dept to issue operating licenses to taxi drivers
The South African National Taxi Council says the Gauteng Transport Department is still not efficient in issuing permits to taxi drivers.
JOHANNESBURG – While the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) welcomes the Gauteng Transport Department's decision to issue special permits for taxis during the Easter weekend, it says the same should be done when issuing operating licenses.
The department has called on Gauteng taxi operators who will be working outside of the province to apply for special permits to legally operate in those areas.
Officials have reiterated that only drivers who are licensed in the province can apply for a special permit.
Santaco's Thabisho Molelekwa says the Transport Department is still not efficient in issuing permits to taxi drivers.
“Law enforcement officers arrest or impound vehicles of people who don’t have the necessary documents. These people may have applied years ago for these licences but they’ve not received the necessary documentation.”
However, Transport MEC Ismail Vadi says the department had to prioritise periods like Easter and Christmas.
“One has to weigh up the circumstances. Usually, over Easter large numbers of people go to all parts of the country. We’re taking a compassionate approach.”
Motorists have been told to apply for the special permits urgently as the turnover time for issuing permits is three days.

