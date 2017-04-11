SACP in GP condemns ‘organised cowardly attack’ at Chris Hani ceremony
ANC supporters booed second deputy secretary general Solly Mapaila in Ekurhuleni at Chris Hani's memorial service.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng has condemned what it calls an organised cowardly attack on the communist party at the wreath laying ceremony for its slain leader Chris Hani.
African National Congress (ANC) supporters booed second deputy secretary general Solly Mapaila in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, who couldn’t address the gathering as the crowd sang songs in support of President Jacob Zuma.
The communist party has made it public that it wants Zuma to step down, following the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
The SACP's Jacob Mamabolo says the party has no doubt that Tuesday’s hostile reception aimed at Mapaila was organised by factions in the city of Ekurhuleni.
“These are political chameleons that pretend to love Comrade Hani while they deeply hate his own organisation, the SACP.”
Mamabolo says the SACP is now planning to hold its own commemoration for Hani.
“In this regard, we will organise an SACP commemoration of comrade Hani before the end of April.”
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has since condemned the incident, saying the ANC will deal with those responsible.
