Rand improves slightly following ConCourt ruling in UDM case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Rand improves slightly following ConCourt ruling in UDM case

The Constitutional Court has issued directives in the UDM’s bid to force Parliament to hold a secret ballot during the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand has improved slightly on Tuesday afternoon.

Nedbank's Isaac Matshego says this is partly in response to the news that the Constitutional Court has issued directives in the UDM’s bid to force Parliament to hold a secret ballot during the vote of no confidence in
President Jacob Zuma.

Matshego says the rand has extended its gains to 1% against the dollar.

But he says the news about the Constitutional Court has also coincided with the release of very weak manufacturing numbers.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has welcomed the court's decision.

The matter will have to be decided within the next week if the vote is to continue on its scheduled date of 18 April.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA