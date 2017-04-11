Mbalula urges protesters marching to Union Buildings to be peaceful

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Union Buildings to demand that President Jacob Zuma step down.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on demonstrators marching to the Union Buildings on Wednesday to do so peacefully and to obey the law.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Church Square in Pretoria before marching to the seat of government to demand that President Jacob Zuma step down.

Mbalula briefed the media in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon, where he confirmed that the march has been authorised.

“The SAPS members, together with other government departments, law enforcement agencies and stakeholders will once again be deployed to maintain law and order and to keep South Africans safe.”

The minister urged protesters and organisers to respect the law.

“Government urges protesters to exercise their right in accordance with the law without resorting to violence, criminality and damage to property. We call upon protest organisers to ensure that the protest actions are peaceful and do not infringe on the rights of others.”

