Man to appear in court in connection with murder of boy (5)

It’s understood the man attacked the child while he was playing in the street and stabbed him in the neck.
JOHANNESBURG – A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Orlando East, Soweto.
The police’s Phephi Matlou-Mthetho says the circumstances surrounding the murder are still unknown.
“A 21-year-old was arrested by the community and taken to Orlando Police Station where he’s detained.”
