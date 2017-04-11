Emir of Qatar to meet with Zuma on state visit
The Presidency says Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is on his way from a visit to Kenya and will meet with Jacob Zuma tonight.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it is hosting the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani tonight as part of the Emir’s two day visit to South Africa.
The Presidency’s Bongani Ngqulunga says the Emir is on his way from a visit to Kenya and will be meeting with President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday night.
The Emir arrives in the country just hours before opposition parties take to the streets in demonstration against the president.
Ngqulunga says it is sheer coincidence that the meeting is not on the day of the strike and that the president is not ashamed of the protest against him.
“There is no shame to be had in a democratic protests, we live in a constitutional democracy where people have a right to express their views; sometimes they write letters to newspapers or comment of TV or socials media.”
More in Local
-
MEC Nkosi-Malobane ‘devastated’ by brutal killing of child (5) in Soweto
-
At least 10 people injured in JHB taxi accident
-
Mngxitama: Zuma leading the call for economic transformation
-
We love, support Zuma - Westonaria residents
-
Task team aimed at improving SA’s investment status to be set up
-
SACP in GP condemns ‘organised cowardly attack’ at Chris Hani ceremony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.