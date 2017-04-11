Emir of Qatar to meet with Zuma on state visit

The Presidency says Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is on his way from a visit to Kenya and will meet with Jacob Zuma tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it is hosting the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani tonight as part of the Emir’s two day visit to South Africa.

The Presidency’s Bongani Ngqulunga says the Emir is on his way from a visit to Kenya and will be meeting with President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday night.

The Emir arrives in the country just hours before opposition parties take to the streets in demonstration against the president.

Ngqulunga says it is sheer coincidence that the meeting is not on the day of the strike and that the president is not ashamed of the protest against him.

“There is no shame to be had in a democratic protests, we live in a constitutional democracy where people have a right to express their views; sometimes they write letters to newspapers or comment of TV or socials media.”