'DA, EFF standing on racist shoulders of queen of colonialism’
While the SACP has publicly called for Zuma's resignation, they appear to support his views about last week’s nationwide marches having some racial elements.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng says it doesn't support Wednesday's mass action to the Union Buildings by opposition parties, adding that both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are standing on the racist shoulders of the queen of colonialism.
The communist party held a briefing earlier on Tuesday follow its special provincial council.
It says while it supports calls for Zuma to step down, it will never side with the opposition.
The communist party’s provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo said, “it is, therefore, clear that the revolutionary class interest of the working class can only be represented by the vanguard party.”
Mamabolo says both the EFF and DA are bourgeois.
“We also believe that the DA and EFF right wings have no moral standing and integrity to protest tomorrow as they’re standing on the racist shoulders of the empress and queen of colonialism.”
While the communist party has made it clear that it won’t be supporting Wednesday’s march, it says it will be picketing outside National Treasury next Friday against corruption and corporate capture.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
