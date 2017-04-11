At least 10 people injured in JHB taxi accident

It’s understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and the taxi rolled to the side of the road.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 10 people have been injured after a taxi overturned at an intersection in Newlands, Johannesburg.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash.

Paramedics say no serious or fatal injuries were reported.