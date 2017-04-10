Zuma calls for unity amid ‘frustration & misunderstanding’
Jacob Zuma says economic hardships SA are facing require South Africans to pull together and 'face this difficult time together'.
JOHANNESBURG - Following his condemnation of what he calls racist elements in last week's marches against him, President Jacob Zuma has called on South Africans to be united in the midst of frustration and misunderstanding and allow tolerance and peaceful co-existence.
Zuma has addressed the 24th anniversary of SACP leader Chris Hani's death in Boksburg.
The struggle icon was shot dead outside his Boksburg home in the run up to the first democratic elections.
President Zuma says the demonstrations against him last week, with protestors using racist posters, show that racism is still alive in the country.
He is now calling for unity.
“We should never forget that one of the trademarks of South Africa’s transition to democracy was tolerance and peaceful con-existence. We must tolerate one another.”
He says as the transformation of the country continues, there will be many challenges.
“As we celebrate the life of Hani, we must work together to build a better life for all.”
He says the economic hardships the country is facing require South Africans to pull together and “face this difficult time together”.
Two rating agencies downgraded the country to junk status last week following the president's Cabinet reshuffle.
#ChrisHani After Zuma's address. Songs of support from crowd. CM WATCH pic.twitter.com/DcmOyhmf1i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
RALLY BEHIND ZUMA
With calls mounting for President Zuma to step down, his supporters say they will continue to rally around him.
He has been warmly received by ANC supporters at the commemoration of the death of Hani.
Songs in support of Zuma characterised most parts of the commemoration of Hani's life and legacy.
When he finally took to the stage, the crowd chanted his name.
He said: “We must co-exist and tolerate one another around a common vision of social justice.”
But the SACP’s Solly Mapaila, who announced the party's call for the president to step down, wasn't warmly received as the crowd booed him.
After the president finished his speech the weather changed drastically and the programme was cut short before the SACP could deliver its address.
But the torrential rain didn't deter the president's supporters from continuing to praise him in his absence.
#ChrisHani event is now interrupted by storm. Solly Mapaila is being booed. Crowd not listening to leaders appealing for calm. CM pic.twitter.com/5pAiBM8Mx1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
#ChrisHani Today marks the 24th anniversary of Chris Hani's death. The president, SACP will speak. CM pic.twitter.com/KLVU61YonJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
Watch: Zuma honours Chris Hani at his Memorial Service
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
