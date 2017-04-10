Zikalala: ANCYL, Motlanthe behaviours disrespectful
The ANC's Sihle Zikalala says while the behaviour of the ANCYL during a memorial for Ahmed Kathrada was disrespectful, the same can be said about former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s speech at Kathrada's funeral.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal Chair Sihle Zikalala says while the behaviour of the ANC Youth League in the province during a memorial for Ahmed Kathrada was disrespectful, the same can be said about former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s speech at the struggle stalwarts funeral two weeks ago.
Motlanthe read an extract of Kathrada’s open letter to President Jacob Zuma where he asked him to resign.
He received a standing ovation after saying that Kathrada died without receiving a response to his letter.
Zikalala says funerals must be respected.
“All those things are wrong. We can’t talk about our feelings like that in public, especially during memorial services and funerals.”
During the memorial in Durban, former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize were continuously heckled when talking about unity within the party at the service in Durban on Sunday.
At the same time, the ANC has called on its leaders to dismantle factions within the organisation which are tearing it apart and urgently work to build unity.
The statement comes after Mkhize was heckled by ANC Youth League members in KwaZulu-Natal while addressing the memorial service for Kathrada.
Mkhize has called the youth league’s behaviour unacceptable and embarrassing and says they need to be educated politically.
He’s also apologised to all in attendance.
ANC spokesperson Khusela Sangoni says: “Memorial services and funerals are not the place where comrades should be expressing faction tendencies but rather use the solemn occasion to really memorise the memory of those who sacrificed so much for our country.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
President Zuma to lead wreath-laying ceremony for Chris Hani
-
Johannesburg man due in court over R3m fraud
-
[WATCH] The faces of South Africans who want Zuma to go
-
UDM turns to ConCourt in bid to have secret ballot in Zuma confidence vote
-
ANC to hold roundtable talks on economic transformation
-
Nzimande: Guptas not the answer to dealing with white monopoly capital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.