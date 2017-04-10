Zikalala: ANCYL, Motlanthe behaviours disrespectful

The ANC's Sihle Zikalala says while the behaviour of the ANCYL during a memorial for Ahmed Kathrada was disrespectful, the same can be said about former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s speech at Kathrada's funeral.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal Chair Sihle Zikalala says while the behaviour of the ANC Youth League in the province during a memorial for Ahmed Kathrada was disrespectful, the same can be said about former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s speech at the struggle stalwarts funeral two weeks ago.

Motlanthe read an extract of Kathrada’s open letter to President Jacob Zuma where he asked him to resign.

He received a standing ovation after saying that Kathrada died without receiving a response to his letter.

Zikalala says funerals must be respected.

“All those things are wrong. We can’t talk about our feelings like that in public, especially during memorial services and funerals.”

During the memorial in Durban, former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize were continuously heckled when talking about unity within the party at the service in Durban on Sunday.

At the same time, the ANC has called on its leaders to dismantle factions within the organisation which are tearing it apart and urgently work to build unity.

The statement comes after Mkhize was heckled by ANC Youth League members in KwaZulu-Natal while addressing the memorial service for Kathrada.

Mkhize has called the youth league’s behaviour unacceptable and embarrassing and says they need to be educated politically.

He’s also apologised to all in attendance.

ANC spokesperson Khusela Sangoni says: “Memorial services and funerals are not the place where comrades should be expressing faction tendencies but rather use the solemn occasion to really memorise the memory of those who sacrificed so much for our country.”

