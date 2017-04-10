[WATCH LIVE] Zuma honours Chris Hani in wreath-laying ceremony

April 10 marks exactly 24 years since Hani was assassinated outside his East Rand home.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will on Monday lead a wreath-laying ceremony for the late SACP leader Chris Hani in Boksburg.

Zuma is also expected to unveil a plaque on Hani's grave.

WATCH: Chris Hani wreath-laying ceremony