Protest at Kusile Power Station enters 6th day

JSE probes 'suspicious' trades just before Zuma ordered Gordhan back from London
Local
About 600 employees have taken to the streets in Emalahleni, barricading roads leading to the site.
JOHANNESBURG - A protest at Eskom's Kusile Power Station has entered its sixth day, with employees demanding better working conditions and skills development.
About 600 employees have taken to the streets in Emalahleni, barricading roads leading to the site.
Police spokesperson Gerald Sedibe says 25 people have been arrested so far and were released on R1,000 bail each.
He says protestors have been intimidating other workers.
“They also blockaded the transport ferrying Kusile employees and forced them out of the vehicles.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.