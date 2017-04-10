Protest at Kusile Power Station enters 6th day

About 600 employees have taken to the streets in Emalahleni, barricading roads leading to the site.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest at Eskom's Kusile Power Station has entered its sixth day, with employees demanding better working conditions and skills development.

About 600 employees have taken to the streets in Emalahleni, barricading roads leading to the site.

Police spokesperson Gerald Sedibe says 25 people have been arrested so far and were released on R1,000 bail each.

He says protestors have been intimidating other workers.

“They also blockaded the transport ferrying Kusile employees and forced them out of the vehicles.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)