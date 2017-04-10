Probe into Philippi children's death still underway
The children, aged four and six, died earlier this month after eating chicken which was apparently tainted.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation into the deaths of two children in Philippi is still underway.
The minors, along with another child and two adults, were rushed to hospital after they fell ill.
The police's Andre Traut says officers are still probing the matter.
While the provincial government health forensic pathology service is looking into the official cause of death, the City of Cape Town has completed its own investigation.
The City's JP Smith says bacteriological tests have revealed the chicken and gravy eaten by the family were safe for consumption when bought.
So far, tests have revealed there was an insufficient level of bacterial organisms to cause illness or death.
He says experts tested frozen chicken found in the family's fridge and the leftover gravy used in the meal, as well as the chickens on the farm that the vendor purchased from.
Smith adds the poisoned food must therefore have been from the family's home.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
