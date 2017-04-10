Vuwani protesters suspend shutdown for now
Residents are demanding that the Municipal Demarcation Board redetermines boundaries in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – The pro-Makhado task team leading protests in Vuwani has suspended its shutdown this week in the run-up to Easter.
The shutdown lasted just over a week, resulting in a school being torched.
Last year, 30 schools were either burnt or vandalised when residents embarked on a 4-month long protest over the same issue.
The task team’s Arnold Mulaudzi says: “We’ve to lift this shutdown for this period, from now until the 17th where we’ll be meeting with all villages and affected communities.”
At the same time, the police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says they will maintain a heavy presence in the area.
“We’ll maintain our presence there until everything goes back to normal.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
