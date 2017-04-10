Opposition parties push for more mass action against Zuma

The DA, EFF, ACDP & Congress of the People are among the opposition parties planning on marching against President Zuma’s leadership on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties are pushing ahead for yet another protest march against President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

A number of parties will lead a march on the Union Buildings.

Tens of thousands of people held demonstrations across parts of the country last week as they try to ratchet up the pressure on Zuma to step down.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People are among the opposition parties planning on marching against president Zuma’s leadership on Wednesday.

The DA’s Refiloe Ntsekhe says they hope the joint march will have a greater impact.

“The purpose is to enhance the dissatisfaction that we were talking about on our march this past Friday and this is to show that as South Africans we’re really tired, so Zuma must go.”

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says the rolling mass action will not stop until Zuma leaves office.

A debate on a motion of no confidence against Zuma will be held in the National Assembly on 18 April.

WATCH: #ZumaMustFall - say citizens across SA

CALLS FAR FROM OVER

The call for Zuma to step down is far from over, with protests now expected to be escalated in the coming weeks.

Organisations such as Save SA and the Black Sash were among those behind Friday’s protests which saw thousands of South Africans voicing their dissatisfaction with Zuma’s leadership.

Bloem said they will not get tired of marching until Zuma resigns.

“Our supporters will gather outside Parliament when Members of Parliament will debate the vote of no confidence against Mr Zuma.”

WATCH: Tens of thousands during #AntiZumaMarch in the capital

EFF INVITES ANC MEMBERS

The EFF said African National Congress (ANC) members are welcome to join them in a protest against Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “All members of the ANC as well are invited to come and join because this is not a call to remove the ANC, it’s a call to remove one individual who’s at the infant stages of dictatorship.

“Let us unite against Zuma and his Gupta plan to take the country for his personal profit and corruption.”

