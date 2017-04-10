Office of IG probes intelligence report Zuma relied on to axe Gordhan

Jacob Zuma relied on the report in the decision to abruptly summon Pravin Gordhan from London, before axing him in Cabinet reshuffle.

CAPE TOWN - The office of the Inspector General (IG) has confirmed it is investigating the origin of an intelligence report on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The document allegedly implicated Gordhan and other treasury officials in a rumoured plot to sabotage President Jacob Zuma’s government.

Zuma used the report to justify abruptly summoning Gordhan from an international investment roadshow, a week before he sacked them in a Cabinet reshuffle.

The IG’s offices have confirmed they are probing the origin of the so-called intelligence report accusing Gordhan of going to London to mobilise markets against the South African government.

It is understood the document has also been cited for removing Gordhan from his position during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The IG says the probe has been launched following requests by the Democratic Alliance, the South African Communist Party, as well as an unknown private individual.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is among ANC members who have also questioned the report's validity.

During a press briefing last week, the State Security Minister David Mahlobo said he had not yet seen the report.

The former finance minister has since rubbished the claims, labelling the report “sickening”.

The IG could not comment on how long the investigation may take.

