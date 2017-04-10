Limpopo Education placed under administration

EWN has learnt that some of the department’s service providers haven’t been paid for work done during the 2015/2016 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has learnt that some service providers of the Limpopo Education Department haven’t been paid for work done during the 2015/2016 financial year due to ongoing protests by workers at the provincial offices in Polokwane.

The workers are protesting over salaries and poor working conditions.

The department has labelled protesters defiant, adding that any service providers that haven’t been paid are likely to have submitted their invoices incorrectly.

The provincial government spokesman Phuti Seloba says they’ve placed the department under administration and says he remains optimistic that their interventions will help resolve the matters at the department.

“They have put the department under administration to turn things around and to ensure the department’s finances are in order.”

Seloba says they’ve also intervened to resolve the ongoing disputes between workers and the department.

