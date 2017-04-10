KZN ANCYL: Gordhan provoked members during Kathrada memorial

Pravin Gordhan was interrupted on several occasions, even when speaking on radical economic transformation at Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service in Durban.

DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says while it condemns the chaos at Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service in Durban, it insists former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan provoked them during his address.

Proceedings at the ceremony descended into disorder with several disruptions by league members.

Earlier over the weekend, the event organisers obtained an interdict to stop the youth league from protesting, initially wanting them barred from the service.

The Durban High Court ruled that members could attend on condition they did not disrupt proceedings.

Gordhan was interrupted on several occasions, even when speaking on radical economic transformation.

“For comrade Kathrada and his generation, like ours, also want radical economic transformation. But be careful, that radical economic transformation can’t be for a handful of people.”

But KZN ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabela insists that Gordhan provoked members.

“Comrade Pravin accuses members of the ANC of carrying brown envelopes with money and he doesn’t say who.”

Proceedings ended abruptly, with Gordhan and ANC Treasurer Zweli Mkhize being drowned out by the persistent chanting.

#KathradaMemorial ANC Youth League members stand and interrupt Gordhan , indicating that he must stop talking and leave .ZN pic.twitter.com/08oNHkvy6A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

#KathradaMemorial Mkhize is being drowned out by the ANC Youth League who continue chanting "Wenzeni uZuma, awusitshele! " pic.twitter.com/RzpM4E8akr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2017

CHAOS AND CHANTING

Sabela said it’s not true that they have a problem with Gordhan.

“We want to say clearly that we don’t have a problem with him as a leader of the ANC. We only have a problem with him when he is in quarrel with the leadership of the ANC.”

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership and its youth league have also taken aim at critics of President Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying funerals and memorial services should not be used to express dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

There had been outbursts of song mainly from the youth league who have been singing in support of Zuma.

Kathrada memorial took place under very tense conditions with the KZN ANCYL jeering Gordhan as he entered the hall.

Sabela used the platform to affirm their support for Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Some people sitting in the audience shouted at KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala, accusing him of also using Uncle Kathy’s funeral to talk politics.

