CT dam levels decline to to 25.2%

This is 1.1 percentage points down from a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says dam levels have declined to 25.2%.

The city's Zara Nicholson has warned residents not to relax their water saving efforts.

Nicholson says consumption remains high.

“Increasing our efforts to reduce the water is our best way to manage the drought. We have been controlling supply from our large reservoir by reducing pressure at the reservoir itself because if the pressure is lower, the water flows at a time. This is an innovative pilot project which has lowered pressure to the central and southern suburbs.”