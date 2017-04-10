CT dam levels decline to to 25.2%

Prasa board had every right to challenge Peters’ decision - Judge
Local
This is 1.1 percentage points down from a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says dam levels have declined to 25.2%.
This is 1.1 percentage points down from a week ago.
The city's Zara Nicholson has warned residents not to relax their water saving efforts.
Nicholson says consumption remains high.
“Increasing our efforts to reduce the water is our best way to manage the drought. We have been controlling supply from our large reservoir by reducing pressure at the reservoir itself because if the pressure is lower, the water flows at a time. This is an innovative pilot project which has lowered pressure to the central and southern suburbs.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.