CT father accused of children's murder to appear in court

The mother of the three-year-old twin brother and sister discovered their bodies at a house in the area late last week.

CAPE TOWN - A father accused of the murder of his two children in Hout Bay is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The couple is divorced and it's alleged that the children were staying over at their father's holiday house.

The accused fled the scene but was arrested in Wynberg.

The 48-year-old man was hospitalised after he allegedly tried to commit suicide following his arrest.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)