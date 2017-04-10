CT father accused of children's murder to appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

CT father accused of children's murder to appear in court

The mother of the three-year-old twin brother and sister discovered their bodies at a house in the area late last week.

Gavel. Picture: SAPS.
Gavel. Picture: SAPS.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A father accused of the murder of his two children in Hout Bay is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The mother of the three-year-old twin brother and sister discovered their bodies at a house in the area late last week.

The couple is divorced and it's alleged that the children were staying over at their father's holiday house.

The accused fled the scene but was arrested in Wynberg.

The 48-year-old man was hospitalised after he allegedly tried to commit suicide following his arrest.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA