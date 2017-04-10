Anti-Zuma marches reveal racism is still alive in SA, says President Zuma
President Jacob Zuma says some posters last week displayed beliefs that he thought were buried in 1994.
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says last week’s nationwide marches against him show racism is still alive in the country, saying some posters used at the demonstrations were racist.
Zuma was addressing the 24th anniversary of SACP leader Chris Hani’s death.
The struggle icon was shot dead outside his Boksburg home in the run-up to the first democratic elections.
“The marches that took place last week demonstrated that racism is real and exists in our country,” the president said.
After thousands of South Africans marched, calling on him to step down, Zuma said: “It is clear that some of our white compatriots regard black people as being lesser human beings.”
He says some posters last week displayed beliefs that he thought were buried in 1994.
“ ... With some posters depicting black people as baboons"
The president says in Hani’s memory, South Africans must build a non-racial society and fight racism wherever it raises its head.
#ChrisHani After Zuma's address. Songs of support from crowd. CM WATCH pic.twitter.com/DcmOyhmf1i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
#ChrisHani President Jacob Zuma is here. CM pic.twitter.com/8pEyAYsAau— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
#ChrisHani SACP and ANC members singing. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/RlOTTFDTb2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
#ChrisHani Today marks the 24th anniversary of Chris Hani's death. The president, SACP will speak. CM pic.twitter.com/KLVU61YonJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
JSE probes 'suspicious' trades just before Zuma ordered Gordhan back from London
-
Protest at Kusile Power Station enters 6th day
-
Office of IG probes intelligence report Zuma relied on to axe Gordhan
-
Opposition: Rally behind campaign to save SA from Zuma
-
Notice issued for bus driver strike on Wednesday
-
Social Development Dept paid for Dlamini’s Ethiopia trip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.