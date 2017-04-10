Anti-Zuma marches reveal racism is still alive in SA, says President Zuma

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says last week’s nationwide marches against him show racism is still alive in the country, saying some posters used at the demonstrations were racist.

Zuma was addressing the 24th anniversary of SACP leader Chris Hani’s death.

The struggle icon was shot dead outside his Boksburg home in the run-up to the first democratic elections.

“The marches that took place last week demonstrated that racism is real and exists in our country,” the president said.

After thousands of South Africans marched, calling on him to step down, Zuma said: “It is clear that some of our white compatriots regard black people as being lesser human beings.”

He says some posters last week displayed beliefs that he thought were buried in 1994.

“ ... With some posters depicting black people as baboons"

The president says in Hani’s memory, South Africans must build a non-racial society and fight racism wherever it raises its head.

